Nepal and China on Tuesday jointly announced the revised height of the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest, as 8848.86 metres. The Nepal government decided to measure the exact height of the mountain amid debates that there might have been a change in its height due to various reasons, including the devastating earthquake of 2015.

