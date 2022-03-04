More than 30 killed as suicide attack rocks mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar

A rescue official said the blast occurred at a Jamia mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar area in Peshawar when the worshippers were offering Friday prayers. Friday prayers are the busiest congregation of the week.

A suicide bomb attack on a mosque in Peshawar has killed at least 30 people and injured more than 50 people during Friday prayers.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.
Asim Khan, media manager of Lady Reading, said 30 bodies had been brought to the hospital so far, according to Dawn. Police and security teams have cordoned off the area and started to collect evidence. Officials said the condition of 10 injured is stated to be critical.
Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Ijaz Ahsan said two attackers tried to enter the mosque and fired at the policemen standing guard. One policeman was killed while the other was critically injured, he said. The blast occurred following the firing incident, he added.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the attack and directed the provision of immediate medical treatment to the injured, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement, reported Dawn.
Interior minister Sheikh Rashid also condemned the attack, saying he had directed the provincial chief secretary and inspector general of police to submit a report. He expressed grief over the lives lost in the incident.
PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif offered condolences to the families of those martyred in the attack.
