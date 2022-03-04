More than 30 killed as suicide attack rocks mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar

A suicide bomb attack on a mosque in Peshawar has killed at least 30 people and injured more than 50 people.

A rescue official said the blast occurred at a Jamia mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar area in Peshawar when the worshippers were offering Friday prayers.

Friday prayers are the busiest congregation of the week.

Also Read:

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast. Asim Khan, media manager of Lady Reading, said 30 bodies had been brought to the hospital so far, according to Dawn.

Officials said the condition of 10 injured is stated to be critical. Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Ijaz Ahsan said two attackers tried to enter the mosque and fired at the policemen standing guard. One policeman was killed while the other was critically injured, he said. The blast occurred following the firing incident, he added.