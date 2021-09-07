  • Home>
Mohammad Hasan to lead new Taliban govt in Afghanistan; Abdul Ghani Baradar named his deputy

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mohammad Hasan to lead new Taliban govt in Afghanistan; Abdul Ghani Baradar named his deputy
The Taliban on Tuesday announced Mohammad Hasan as the leader of new government in Afghanistan and the group co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar as his deputy.
Sarajuddin Haqqani, son of the founder of the Haqqani network, will be the new interior minister, the Taliban's main spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference in Kabul.
"Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, son of Mullah Omar, has been named as defence minister. All the appointments are in an acting capacity," the spokesman added.
 
(Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
