Mohammad Hasan to lead new Taliban govt in Afghanistan; Abdul Ghani Baradar named his deputy

The Taliban on Tuesday announced Mohammad Hasan as the leader of new government in Afghanistan and the group co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar as his deputy.

Sarajuddin Haqqani, son of the founder of the Haqqani network, will be the new interior minister, the Taliban's main spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference in Kabul.

"Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, son of Mullah Omar, has been named as defence minister. All the appointments are in an acting capacity," the spokesman added.