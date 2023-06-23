From Tim Cook to Sundar Pichai — A look at the 400-people guestlist for Modi's state dinner at the White House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday was hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner at the White House. The menu included marinated millets and stuffed mushrooms to accommodate the vegetarian prime minister. Over 400 people were on the guestlist for the high-profile meal. Here are some of the top diplomats, CEOs and personalities that attended.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and wife Anjali Pichai along with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani were among those invited to the State Dinner hosted by President Biden. Tomorrow, PM Modi will hold a 1-on-1 meeting with Pichai as a part of the conversations with CEOs he's been having while on his maiden state visit to the US.

Sam Altman, founder and CEO of OpenAI, the company that developed ChatGPT, with his partner Oliver Mulherin. (Image: Reuters)

Apple CEO Tim Cook gestures as he arrives to attend the White House state dinner. Cook met Modi back in April 2023 during his visit to India to open Apple's first two retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

Billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, arrives at the White House. (Image: Reuters)

James Murdoch, the youngest son of Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch, arrives with his wife Kathryn Murdoch. (Image: Reuters)

Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan and his wife Bhavna Shyalaman arrive for the state dinner. (Image: AP)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his wife Evan Ryan arrive to attend the State Dinner hosted by President Biden for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The top diplomat recently returned to the US after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing this week. (Image: Reuters)

Former Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi also attended the state dinner. (Image: Reuters)

Among others that attended the dinner are leading global and Indian CEOs such as Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun, General Electric CEO H. Lawrence Culp Jr., Zerodha Founder Nikhil Kamath and Micron Tech CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. Modi met several of these leaders individually and even announced partnerships with them such as the GE-HAL deal and Micron Tech's $825 million investment. (Image: Reuters)