From Tim Cook to Sundar Pichai — A look at the 400-people guestlist for Modi's state dinner at the White House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday was hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner at the White House. The menu included marinated millets and stuffed mushrooms to accommodate the vegetarian prime minister. Over 400 people were on the guestlist for the high-profile meal. Here are some of the top diplomats, CEOs and personalities that attended.
First Published: Jun 23, 2023 11:32 AM IST
