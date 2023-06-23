CEOs, diplomats and artists — A look at the 400-people guestlist for Modi's state dinner at the White House

By CNBCTV18.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday was hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner at the White House. The menu included marinated millets and stuffed mushrooms to accommodate the vegetarian prime minister. Over 400 people were on the guestlist for the high-profile meal. Here are some of the top diplomats, CEOs and personalities that attended.

(Image: Reuters)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and his wife Anjali Pichai were among those invited to the State Dinner hosted by President Biden. Tomorrow, PM Modi will hold a 1-on-1 meeting with Pichai as a part of the conversations with CEOs he's been having while on his maiden state visit to the US. (Image: Reuters) Google CEO Sundar Pichai and his wife Anjali Pichai were among those invited to the State Dinner hosted by President Biden. Tomorrow, PM Modi will hold a 1-on-1 meeting with Pichai as a part of the conversations with CEOs he's been having while on his maiden state visit to the US. (Image: Reuters) Sam Altman, founder and CEO of OpenAI, the company that developed ChatGPT, with his partner Oliver Mulherin. (Image: Reuters) Sam Altman, founder and CEO of OpenAI, the company that developed ChatGPT, with his partner Oliver Mulherin. (Image: Reuters)