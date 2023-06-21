President Biden to host PM Modi for State Dinner, know its significance

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be hosting a lavish dinner reception in the honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 22. The significance of this event can be gauged by the fact that President Biden has only twice previously extended such an invitation in his term so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in New York on Wednesday, for his maiden state visit to the United States, will join a state dinner at the White House on Thursday, June 22. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host PM Modi at the state dinner.

Apart from the lavish state dinner, a full honour guard arrival and departure ceremony will also be held for PM Modi and he will stay at Blair House, the official guest house located across the street from the White House.

Reports suggest that the White House has received a large number of requests from members of the Indian-American community seeking an invitation to the coveted state dinner. Last month, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had noted the excitement around President Biden’s state dinner for PM Modi.

While speaking to reporters, she remarked, “I think that is a good thing, to get those requests. I think that is important and shows why it is critical to continue growing that partnership that we have with India.”

Significance Of White House State Dinner

The US Presidents typically host a state dinner to honour a visiting head of government or reigning monarch. According to The White House Historical Association, a state dinner is one of the grandest affairs of the White House and is a way to break bread with leaders of friendly nations.

The state dinner and PM Modi’s state visit itself is a nod to New Delhi’s rise as America’s crucial global partner. The significance of this event can be gauged by the fact that President Biden has only twice previously extended such an invitation in his term so far – to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and French President Emmanuel Macron.

As part of its preparations for the dinner reception, White House has paid close attention to PM Modi’s dietary needs. A famous plant-based chef from California’s Sacramento has been roped in as the dinner’s guest chef, reported CNN. Meanwhile, Grammy Award-winning violinist and conductor Joshua Bell will cater to the guests’ entertainment.

US’ strategic calculus behind this pomp and pageantry is to promote India's role in the Indo-Pacific as a safeguard to China’s hegemony. Besides, the Biden administration is also trying to wean India off Russian military supplies. It remains to be seen how this state visit shapes the US-India ties in the years to come.