President Biden to host PM Modi for State Dinner, know its significance

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be hosting a lavish dinner reception in the honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 22. The significance of this event can be gauged by the fact that President Biden has only twice previously extended such an invitation in his term so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in New York on Wednesday, for his maiden state visit to the United States, will join a state dinner at the White House on Thursday, June 22. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host PM Modi at the state dinner.

Apart from the lavish state dinner, a full honour guard arrival and departure ceremony will also be held for PM Modi and he will stay at Blair House, the official guest house located across the street from the White House.