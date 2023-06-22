US sees a subtle shift in India's position on Ukraine

A senior White House official said India's stance on Ukraine and Russia has subtly shifted, emphasising the need for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict, as conveyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-level talks with US President Joe Biden at the White House, the Biden Administration announced that there has been a subtle shift in India's stance on Ukraine and Russia.

Since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict in February of last year, PM Modi has engaged in multiple conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, consistently emphasising the need for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict.

According to a senior State Department official, there has been a noticeable change in India's position regarding the war in Ukraine, which commenced last summer. Prime Minister Modi directly conveyed to President Putin that the current era is not conducive to warfare.

In September, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar expressed at the UN that the war should be concluded through diplomatic means in accordance with the UN Charter and its founding principles, reflecting the long-standing stance of the United States based on territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Furthermore, in October of the previous year, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that the use of nuclear weapons contradicts the fundamental principles of humanity. This shift in India's position was perceived as significant, particularly outside of India. The official also noted that Prime Minister Modi reiterated his commitment to resolving the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue during his conversation with President Zelenskyy at the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

Highlighting India's longstanding relationship with Russia, the official mentioned that India has had interests in Russia spanning many decades. The official viewed it positively that Prime Minister Modi consistently emphasised the need for a diplomatic resolution. Although the United States and India may differ in their specific policies regarding Russia and Ukraine, they both share the belief that the conflict should be resolved through diplomacy and lead to lasting peace, in line with the UN Charter and its principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The official added that this perspective is commonly held by India and the United States. When asked about India's decision on purchasing oil from Russia , the official clarified that there are no sanctions on such purchases. However, G-7 countries have imposed restrictions on buying oil at a certain price, known as the Russia oil price cap. The official expressed hope that India would continue to leverage the G7 oil price cap to obtain Russian oil at lower costs, as it would be mutually beneficial to acquire Russian crude at highly competitive prices.

— With PTI inputs