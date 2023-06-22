US sees a subtle shift in India's position on Ukraine

A senior White House official said India's stance on Ukraine and Russia has subtly shifted, emphasising the need for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict, as conveyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-level talks with US President Joe Biden at the White House, the Biden Administration announced that there has been a subtle shift in India's stance on Ukraine and Russia.

Since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict in February of last year, PM Modi has engaged in multiple conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, consistently emphasising the need for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict.

According to a senior State Department official, there has been a noticeable change in India's position regarding the war in Ukraine, which commenced last summer. Prime Minister Modi directly conveyed to President Putin that the current era is not conducive to warfare.