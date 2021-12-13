Harnaaz Sandhu's answer to final question that won her Miss Universe 2021 title

Chandigarh-based model and actress Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 on Monday. Sandhu brings the title back to India 21 years after Lara Dutta bagged it in 2000.

Universe competition, the 21-year-old beat 80 contestants , with the best of her beauty and impressive answers in the Question and Answer segment that are being applauded across social media platforms. In the 70th Miss

One of the questions that Sandhu was asked was what she would do to convince people who believe climate change is a hoax that it is not.

Sandhu was quick with her well thought-out reply. She said, "My heart breaks to see how nature is going through a lot of problems, and it is all due to our irresponsible behaviour. I totally feel that this is the time to take action and talk less. Because our each action could save or kill nature. Prevent and protect is better than repent and repair and this is what I am trying to convince you guys today."

This was not the only time that Sandhu impressed those present with her answer. In an earlier round, Sandhu was asked about what advice she would give to young women on how to deal with the pressures they face.

"The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things happening worldwide. This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that's why I am standing here today," she responded to thundering applause.