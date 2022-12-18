Homeworld news

Minorities Rights Day: Raising awareness about eliminating discrimination against minority groups

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 18, 2022 9:23:09 AM IST (Published)

Established in 1992 on December 18, Minorities Rights Day aims to promote awareness about the importance of helping various minorities overcome the challenges they face. The theme for 2022 is centred around “All in 4 Minority Rights” as part of the commemoration of the 30-year anniversary of the UN Declaration being adopted.

(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
