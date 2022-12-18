Minorities Rights Day: Raising awareness about eliminating discrimination against minority groups

Established in 1992 on December 18, Minorities Rights Day aims to promote awareness about the importance of helping various minorities overcome the challenges they face. The theme for 2022 is centred around “All in 4 Minority Rights” as part of the commemoration of the 30-year anniversary of the UN Declaration being adopted.
[object Object]
Recommended ArticlesView All
Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India
IST5 Min(s) Read
Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies
IST5 Min(s) Read
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!