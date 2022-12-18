Minorities Rights Day: Raising awareness about eliminating discrimination against minority groups

Established in 1992 on December 18, Minorities Rights Day aims to promote awareness about the importance of helping various minorities overcome the challenges they face. The theme for 2022 is centred around “All in 4 Minority Rights” as part of the commemoration of the 30-year anniversary of the UN Declaration being adopted.

History

Minorities Rights Day was established in 1992 on December 18, when the United Nations adopted the UN Declaration of the rights of persons belonging to national or ethnic, religious, and linguistic minorities to protect and promote minority rights. The declaration was adopted in order to help individuals secure their right to belong to religious or Linguistic National or Ethnic Minorities, as part of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

"Persons belonging to national or ethnic, religious and linguistic minorities (hereinafter referred to as persons belonging to minorities) have the right to enjoy their own culture, to profess and practice their own religion, and to use their own language, in private and in public, freely and without interference or any form of discrimination,” the UN declaration read.

As part of the adoption of the UN Declaration, India established the National Commission For Minorities (NCM) to carry out activities under the mandate of minority rights. The NCM was established by the Central government under the National Commission for Minorities Act (1992). The government notified Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Zoroastrians (Parsis) and Jains as minority communities.

Significance

The day helps in raising interest, awareness and political will for promoting the belief that minority rights are important and contribute to the development of society and state. The right of people to belong to different national, ethnic, religious, and linguistic minorities allows nations to exist in peace and stability. This political stability is essential to continue to progress for the good of all individuals.

