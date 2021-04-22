Millions face hunger in Myanmar as crisis worsens, United Nations says Updated : April 22, 2021 12:00 PM IST The World Bank forecasts Myanmar's GDP to contract 10% in 2021, a reversal of previously positive trends. Many people depend on remittances from relatives abroad. Most imports and exports have been halted and factories have closed. Published : April 22, 2021 12:00 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply