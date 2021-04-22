  • SENSEX
Millions face hunger in Myanmar as crisis worsens, United Nations says

Updated : April 22, 2021 12:00 PM IST

The World Bank forecasts Myanmar's GDP to contract 10% in 2021, a reversal of previously positive trends.
Many people depend on remittances from relatives abroad.
Most imports and exports have been halted and factories have closed.
Published : April 22, 2021 12:00 PM IST

