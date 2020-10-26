  • SENSEX
Mike Pence's staff hit by COVID-19; Joe Biden says Donald Trump surrendered to pandemic

Updated : October 26, 2020 09:39 AM IST

President Donald Trump claimed progress as the United States set records for daily infections, prompting Democratic challenger Joe Biden to accuse Trump of surrendering to the pandemic.
With nine days to go before the Nov. 3 election, the White House cited Pence's status as an "essential worker".
Multiple senior aides to Pence also tested positive for COVID-19, the White House chief of staff said.
