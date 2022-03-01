Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s son Zain Nadella passes away at 26

Microsoft Corp CEO Satya Nadella and his wife Anu’s son Zain Nadella passed away on Monday morning. He was 26 years old and had been born with cerebral palsy.

The software maker in an email told its executive staff that Zain had passed away and asked the executives to hold the family in their thoughts and prayers while giving them space to grieve privately.

Jeff Sperring, CEO of Children’s Hospital, where Zain received much of his treatment, said “Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him.” He wrote the message to his Board, which was shared with Microsoft executives.

Since taking on the CEO’s role in 2014, Nadella has focused the company on designing products to better serve users with disabilities and cited lessons he learned raising and supporting Zain.

Last year, the Children’s Hospital joined with the Nadella’s to establish the Zain Nadella Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurosciences, as part of Seattle Children’s Center for Integrative Brain Research.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences. “Deeply pained to learn of the passing away of young Zain Nadella. Condolences to Anupama Ji, @satyanadella and family. May god give them strength through this difficult time. Om Shanthi," he tweeted.

Chandrababu Naidu’s son N Lokesh also expressed anguish over Zains’s demise. “Anguished with the news of Zain Nadella's demise. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved parents and family. I pray to God to give them enough strength to bear this profound grief and may the departed soul rest in peace. @satyanadella,” he said in a tweet.