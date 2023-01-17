Michelle Obama turns 59 today: Interesting facts, and powerful quotes by her

The first African-American first lady of the United States celebrates her 59th birthday on January 17.

Former First Lady of the US, Michelle Obama, celebrates her 59th birthday on January 17. She has not only defined herself as being a motivational orator but a strong voice for women’s rights, youth education and wellness.

Michelle Obama is a Harvard-educated lawyer, writer, orator and the founder of the American not-for-profit organisation called Public Allies Chicago.

On her 59th birthday, here is a look at some interesting facts and powerful quotes from Michelle Obama.

Interesting facts about Michelle Obama

She studied sociology and African American studies at Princeton University and graduated from Harvard Law School in 1988. She then joined the Chicago law firm Sidley & Austin, where she met Barack Obama.

She was Obama's senior at the law firm and initially, she declined invitations to go out on a date with Obama, saying it would be inappropriate. She eventually gave in and went on a date.

Michelle Obama is one of the only three First Ladies with a graduate degree. The other First Ladies with a degree are Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush.

Michelle was known by the nickname 'The Closer' during election campaigning because she was skilled at persuading undecided voters to sign pledge cards - closing the deal.

She became the first First Lady to announce the winner of an Oscar (Best Picture, which went to Argo), during the 2013 Academy Awards.

Famous Quotes by Michelle Obama

“Walk away from friendships that make you feel small and insecure, and seek out people who inspire you and support you.”

“Even when it’s not pretty or perfect. Even when it’s more real than you want it to be. Your story is what you have, what you will always have. It is something to own.”

“Choose people who lift you up."

“You don't have to be somebody different to be important. You're important in your own right.”

“Failure is a feeling long before it becomes an actual result. It's a vulnerability that breeds with self-doubt and then is escalated, often deliberately, by fear.”