Michael Jordan's signed 1998 NBA final sneakers becomes most expensive trainers ever sold

Basketball legend Michael Jordan's sneakers that he wore for the 1998 NBA final has become the most valuable sneakers ever to be sold at auction. According to Sotheby’s, the Nike Air Jordan 13 sneakers sold for a record $2.2 million. Known as "The Last Dance", as it was Jordan’s final year with the Chicago Bulls, the pair is believed to have sold at the lower end of estimates.

Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectables, Brahm Wachter said, “Today's record-breaking result further proves that the demand for Michael Jordan sports memorabilia continues to outperform and transcend all expectations," as per an NBC report.

The black and red, or ‘Bred’ Air Jordan 13s were worn by Michael Jordan in the second game of the finals during his last year with the iconic team Chicago Bulls. In the game Jordan scored 37 points to take the Bulls to a 93-88 victory over Utah Jazz. The game is often called ‘The Last Dance’ Netflix took inspiration from the game for its series of the same name.

The Bulls won the sixth championship in eight seasons, completing their second three-peat. Michael Jordan collaborated with Sotheby's in January to auction off 13 pairs of retro sneakers each of which outsold the auctioneer’s high estimates multiple times over.

All of the items were to be sold during the 'Jordan Year' (2023) in reference to Michael Jordan's jersey number, 23.

The record-setting trainers which were one of the final public releases worn during Jordan's career with the Bulls formed part of Sotheby's Victoriam, a two-part curated sports collection which showcases memorabilia from past and present athletes.

The memorabilia of Michael Jordan are one of the most highly valued and sought after items at auctions as Sotheby's previously sold his jersey, worn at the first game of the 1998 NBA finals, for $10.1m (£8.1m) in September 2022 as per Skynews. The item became the most expensive game-worn sports memorabilia ever sold at auction.