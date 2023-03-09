Message for Jo Biden? Xi Jinping calls for enhancing military to 'win wars'

Earlier this week, the Chinese president had said western countries, led by the US, have carried out all-around suppression, which brought unprecedented and severe challenges to China's development.

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently called for quickly elevating the country’s armed forces to world-class standards amid escalating tensions with the US. Jinping stressed that for the Chinese military to win wars, it needs to enhance its integrated national strategies and strategic capabilities.

Xi, who heads the Chinese military besides the ruling Communist Party and the presidency, made this statement on Wednesday, March 8, during a meeting of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) delegates at the annual parliament session in Beijing.

According to the Chinese president, consolidating and enhancing integrated national strategies and strategic capabilities have a profound significance in building a modern socialist country, as well as in achieving the goals for the centenary of PLA in 2027 and quickly elevating the armed forces to world-class standards.

"It is necessary to strengthen the orientation of defence science, technology and industries to serve the armed forces and win wars," he said.

Xi, while highlighting the goal of maximising China's national strategic capabilities, asked PLA delegates to make efforts in integrating the strategic layouts, resources and strengths in all areas, in a bid to upgrade the country's ability to cope with strategic risks, safeguard strategic interests and realise strategic objectives.

He also called for advanced collaborative innovation in science and technology, with a focus on independent innovation.

The Chinese president also ordered the coordination of the construction of major infrastructure, accelerating the building of national reserves and making the reserves more capable of safeguarding national security.

He underscored the need to foster a sound atmosphere for building and safeguarding national defence.

Criticism of US

Earlier this week, Xi had said western countries, led by the US, have carried out all-around containment and suppression, which brought unprecedented and severe challenges to China's development. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang had also criticised the US, saying Washington's attempts to contain China's progress will not succeed.

Referring to the recent incident in which a US fighter plane shot down an unmanned Chinese balloon flying over American airspace, he accused the western nation of violating international law, overreacting and abusing force in shooting it down.

Qin said containing and suppressing China won't make the US great and it won’t stop the rejuvenation of China.

(With input from agencies)