World Merkel plans circuit-break lockdown as coronavirus cases surge in Germany Updated : October 28, 2020 08:07 PM IST Lockdown would see restaurants and bars closed but keep schools open, a draft document seen by Reuters said. To compensate firms hit by the new measures, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz wants to make available up to 10 billion euros in aid, three people familiar with the matter said.