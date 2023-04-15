Mehul Chowksi wins legal battle; cannot be removed from Antigua without court order

ANI reported that the court's ruling on April 14 mentioned Chowksi cannot be extradited from Antigua and Barbuda and contended that the defendants -- the Attorney General of Antigua and the Chief of Police -- have an obligation to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the allegations of fraud.

In a setback to the Central Bureau of investigation (CBI), the Antigua and Barbuda High Court has ruled in favour of alleged fugitive diamantaire Mehul Chowksi, who is wanted in India for allegedly being involved in a fraud worth around Rs 13,000 crore at Punjab National Bank. ANI reported that the court's ruling on April 14 mentioned Chowksi cannot be extradited from Antigua and Barbuda. The report cited the Dominica-based Nature Isle News as stating that Chowksi in his civil lawsuit, contended that the defendants -- the Attorney General of Antigua and the Chief of Police -- have an obligation to conduct a comprehensive investigation.

Chowksi's counsel claimed the plaintiff had a valid argument that he was subjected to treatment or punishment that was inhumane or degrading.

Chowksi has requested an investigation into the allegations and sought "relief in the form of a declaration that asserts his entitlement to a timely and comprehensive investigation into the events surrounding his forced deportation from Antigua and Barbuda around May 23, 2021."

Earlier on March 21, the Central Bureau of investigation (CBI) had said that All possible efforts were being made to bring Choksi to India. The Interpol had on several occasions dismissed the plea of Choksi.

"Facing possibilities of imminent extradition from Antigua and Barbuda, Choksi again with a view to create diversions from the ongoing process and derail the ongoing extradition proceedings, with false claims, concocted dramatic stories and imaginary narratives, approached various international forums and also approached Commission for Control of Interpol's Files (CCF) in July 2022 to revise its earlier decision of 2020. CCF consulted the CBI and the ED on the matter and the factual situation on the narrative of Choksi being wholly unsubstantiated and without an iota of evidence were put forth to the CCF. It was clarified that Choksi had been making all possible attempts to derail ongoing extradition proceedings in Antigua and Barbuda, to evade the process of law in India," the agency stated.

"However, based on mere imaginary conjunctures and unproven surmises, a five member CCF chamber has taken a decision on deletion of Red Notice, communicated in November, 2022. Thereafter, CBI has taken up with CCF the serious shortcomings, procedural violations, overreach of mandate and mistakes committed by CCF in the manner of reaching this unfounded and perfunctory decision," said a senior CBI official.

A case was registered against Mehul Choksi and others on February 15, 2018 for defrauding Punjab National Bank. The CBI has already filed two charge sheets in the case against Choksi and others under sections 120-B read with 409, 420, 477A, 201 of IPC and sections 7 & 13(2) read with 13(1)(c)&(d) of PC Act.

In 2022, the CBI registered five more criminal cases against Choksi and others for defrauding banks and financial institutions.

(With inputs from agencies)