Meet Vedant Patel, the first Indian-American to hold US State Department’s press briefing

US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel scripted history today by becoming the first Indian-American to hold the department’s daily press briefing in place of spokesperson Ned Price who is on vacation.

Patel, 33, earned the applause of senior White House officials who said the briefing was delivered with "utmost professionalism" and “clear communication”.

Patel spoke about issues such as Liz Truss becoming the Prime Minister of the UK, Russia's unlawful invasion of Ukraine and negotiations around the Iranian nuclear issue.

He is scheduled to brief the media in person again on Wednesday.

Who is Vedant Patel?

Patel was born in Gujarat and brought up in San Jose, California. He graduated from the University of California, Riverside, and completed his MBA from the University of Florida.

Prior to becoming the principal deputy spokesperson for the US State Department, Patel served as the Assistant Press Secretary and Spokesperson for President Biden in The White House.

He has also worked as the senior spokesperson on the 59th Presidential Inaugural Committee for a brief period of two months, his LinkedIn page revealed. Patel also held the position of regional communications director during the Biden Campaign both in the primary and general elections.

Earlier, Patel had served as the communications director to Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Congressman Mike Honda.

Calling him ‘super talented’, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki had said in April that Patel had a “very promising career in government ahead of him". She described his contribution as ‘amazing’ for "everything he does to help me, help all of us, help the President every day".

Applause on debut

On his impressive debut at the podium on Tuesday, senior associate communications director at the White House, Matt Hill, tweeted: “Representing the United States on the world stage is a huge responsibility, and Vedant did it with the utmost professionalism and clear communication."

Former White House deputy communications director Pili Tobar congratulated her friend “on an amazing debut".