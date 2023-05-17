Meet ‘Turkey’s Gandhi’ Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who is giving a tough fight to Erdogan in Presidential election

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, known as ‘Turkey’s Gandhi’ has emerged as the biggest rival for President Erdogan, who is looking forward to extending his 20-year long rule.

In the recently held Turkish presidential election, none of the candidates was able to secure the necessary 50 percent majority to win outright, as confirmed by Turkey's High Election Board (YSK). Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is contesting for a third term in office, garnered 49.51 percent of votes, while his close rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 44.88 percent in the first round of polls held on Sunday, May 14, according to a Reuters report. The third candidate, Sinan Ogan, secured 5.2 percent of the votes. As a result, a second round of voting for Turkey's presidential election has been scheduled for May 28.

As vote counting entered its final stages on Monday, all indicators pointed to Erdogan being just below the 50 percent threshold needed to win in the first round, Al Jazeera reported.

Now, President Erdogan and Opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu will have another two weeks to garner support.

According to Al Jazeera, Kilicdaroglu hopes to launch Turkey on a “new path” with the backing of his six-party alliance.

Who is Kemal Kilicdaroglu?

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey's pro-secular Republican People's Party (CHP) has emerged as a prominent figure in Turkish politics. Born in 1948 in the eastern Turkish city of Tunceli, Kilicdaroglu hails from a family that follows the minority Alevi faith, which is rooted in a humanistic interpretation of Islam.

After pursuing economics at the Ankara Academy of Economics and Commercial Sciences (now Gazi University), the 74-year-old leader held influential positions in Turkish economic and financial institutions, both in the government and private bodies. He also served as a faculty member at Hacettepe University in Ankara. However, Kilicdaroglu's entry into politics came after his retirement from a successful career as a civil servant, where he had served as the head of Turkey's Social Security Agency, according to a Washington Post report.

Kilicdaroglu's political journey began in 2002 when he entered the Turkish Parliament as a member of the Republican People's Party (CHP) from Istanbul, coinciding with Erdogan's ascent to power with the Justice and Development Party (AKP). Known for his strong stance against corruption, Kilicdaroglu was re-elected to parliament in 2007. In 2010, following a scandal involving a leaked video that led to the resignation of Deniz Baykal, the then chairman of CHP, Kilicdaroglu assumed the party's leadership.

Despite facing challenges in his electoral campaigns, the veteran leader managed to make significant changes within the CHP. His leadership led to a gradual transformation of the party, with a shift towards more modern social democratic ideals. Kilicdaroglu's style of politics has been described as humble, drawing comparisons to Mahatma Gandhi. He has been nicknamed "Gandhi Kemal" in the Turkish media due to his slight physical resemblance to Mahatma Gandhi and his soft-spoken nature.

One notable event that propelled Kilicdaroglu into the national spotlight was his 450-kilometre protest march from Ankara to Istanbul in 2017. The march, undertaken in response to the sentencing of his deputy, Enis Berberoglu, garnered public attention and highlighted Kilicdaroglu's determination as an opposition leader. Some observers drew parallels between this protest march and Gandhi's famous Salt March in India, which aimed to challenge British colonial rule.

Although Kilicdaroglu's CHP has faced electoral setbacks against Erdogan's AKP over the past decade, the party achieved significant victories in the 2019 mayoral elections, securing wins in five out of Turkey's six largest provinces, including Ankara and Istanbul. Despite the challenges posed by Erdogan's dominance and the high number of political prisoners in Turkey, Kilicdaroglu continues to be a prominent figure in Turkish politics, offering an alternative vision for the country's future.