Meet ‘Turkey’s Gandhi’ Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who is giving a tough fight to Erdogan in Presidential election

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, known as ‘Turkey’s Gandhi’ has emerged as the biggest rival for President Erdogan, who is looking forward to extending his 20-year long rule.

In the recently held Turkish presidential election, none of the candidates was able to secure the necessary 50 percent majority to win outright, as confirmed by Turkey's High Election Board (YSK). Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is contesting for a third term in office, garnered 49.51 percent of votes, while his close rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 44.88 percent in the first round of polls held on Sunday, May 14, according to a Reuters report. The third candidate, Sinan Ogan, secured 5.2 percent of the votes. As a result, a second round of voting for Turkey's presidential election has been scheduled for May 28.

As vote counting entered its final stages on Monday, all indicators pointed to Erdogan being just below the 50 percent threshold needed to win in the first round, Al Jazeera reported.

Now, President Erdogan and Opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu will have another two weeks to garner support.