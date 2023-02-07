English
Meet the Indian-American girl, named in world's brightest students list

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 7, 2023 5:47:05 PM IST (Published)

Natasha Perianayagam was among the 15,300 students from 76 countries who joined CTY in the 2021-22 Talent Search year. A student at Florence M Gaudineer Middle School, in New Jersey, Perianayagam also took the Johns Hopkins Center For Talented Youth (CTY) test in Spring 2021, when she was a Grade 5 student.

An Indian-American schoolgirl, Natasha Perianayagam, was named in the "world’s brightest" students list by the US-based Johns Hopkins Center For Talented Youth. 13-year-old Perianayagam has been named in the list for the second consecutive year.

She has been named in the list based on the result of above-grade-level tests of over 15,000 students across 76 countries.
A student at Florence M Gaudineer Middle School, in New Jersey, Perianayagam also took the Johns Hopkins Center For Talented Youth (CTY) test in Spring 2021, when she was a Grade 5 student.
Also Read: Meet Aurus, the self-driving robot on Goa's beaches that saves lives
In a press release, the university said on Monday that her results in the verbal and quantitative sections levelled with the 90th percentile of advanced Grade 8 performance, which catapulted her into the honours list that year.
She was recently honoured for her exceptional performance on the SAT, ACT, School and College Ability Test, or similar assessment taken as part of the CTY Talent Search, the release added.
Her parents hail from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. They told that Perianayagam loves doodling and reading JRR Tolkien’s novels in her spare time.
The Centre for Talented Youth used the above-grade-level testing to identify advanced students from around the world and provide a clear picture of their academic abilities.
Perianayagam was among the 15,300 students from 76 countries who joined CTY in the 2021-22 Talent Search year, as per the release from the university. Less than 27 per cent of those participants qualified for the CTY ceremony, receiving either high or grand honours based on their test scores.
Perianayagam scored the highest grades among all candidates in her latest attempt.
CTY’s Executive Director Dr. Amy Shelton. said, "This is not just recognition of our students’ success on one test, but a salute to their love of discovery and learning, and all the knowledge they have accumulated in their young lives so far."
"It is exciting to think about all the ways in which they will use that potential to discover their passions, engage in rewarding and enriching experiences, and achieve remarkable things — in their communities and in the world," she added.
With inputs from the agencies. 
Also Read: From boyhood heartthrob to a serious musician
(Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
