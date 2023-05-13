Meet Tharshan Selvarajah, Sri Lankan-origin baker and winner of Best Baguette in Paris

Tharshan Selvarajah's baguettes will be served at the presidential palace for a year.

Paris is the home of amazing delicacies like macaroons, crepes, and the ever-present baguette. The lean bread is so much a part of the local culture that every year, a contest is held to decide the best traditional baguette in Paris.

This year, the award has been bestowed upon Tharshan Selvarajah, a Sri Lankan Tamil who came to the country back in 2006. Selvarajah will receive 4,000 euros (Rs 3.59 lakh) as prize money.

Not just this, the baker’s baguettes will be served to French President Emmanuel Macron’s guests at the Élysée Palace for a year. Selvarajah’s inspiring story was shared by the Consul General of France in Toronto, Tudor Alexis.

"France, a country where the winner of the Best Baguette 2023 is a fellow Tamilian named Selvarajah, who came to Paris in 2006 aged 21. The ELYSEE PALACE will serve his baguettes to the President’s guests for one year!” Tudor Alexis tweeted.

https://twitter.com/tudoralexis1/status/1656988831680217089?s=46&t=KrTQtaKYU2GuSs1ixOQ4qg

Selvarajah’s Au Levain des Pyrenees bakery won the 30th annual “Grand Prix de la Baguette de Traditional Francaise de la Ville De Paris” earlier this week. A jury including six ordinary Parisians evaluated 175 contenders on the basis of the baguette’s taste, crust, air bubbles, and overall appearance.

As reported by Le Parisien, Tharshan Selvarajah came to France after a year of studying law in Sri Lanka. He started working in an Italian restaurant. He soon started interacting with Xavier Maulave, the owner of Au Levain des Pyrénées, who used to come to the eatery often. Later, Maulave presented a job offer to Selvarajah, when the Italian eatery he was working at was sold off.

Selvarajah decided to accept the offer and the decision changed his life. While the first few months were tough for him, he soon began to shine in his new role.

The 37-year-old managed to impress his boss with his culinary skills and dedication. Selvarajah soon began to be noticed in the culinary circles of Paris as well. In 2018, he grabbed the third spot in the best baguette competition.

Also Read: 9 food and drinks to avoid right before you take off on a long flight

Au Levain des Pyrenees churns out around 500 baguettes daily. Selvrarah is overwhelmed at the love his loaves have received. He is thrilled that his baguettes will be served at the Elysee Palace. "I am so happy that the president will taste my bread. Just taking it to the palace is exciting," he told AFP.