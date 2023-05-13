Meet Tharshan Selvarajah, Sri Lankan-origin baker and winner of Best Baguette in Paris

Tharshan Selvarajah's baguettes will be served at the presidential palace for a year.

Paris is the home of amazing delicacies like macaroons, crepes, and the ever-present baguette. The lean bread is so much a part of the local culture that every year, a contest is held to decide the best traditional baguette in Paris.

This year, the award has been bestowed upon Tharshan Selvarajah, a Sri Lankan Tamil who came to the country back in 2006. Selvarajah will receive 4,000 euros (Rs 3.59 lakh) as prize money.

Not just this, the baker’s baguettes will be served to French President Emmanuel Macron’s guests at the Élysée Palace for a year. Selvarajah’s inspiring story was shared by the Consul General of France in Toronto, Tudor Alexis.