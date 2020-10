As D-Day for the 2020 US election nears, early voter turnout this year has been remarkable when compared to 2016. Voters in the US are consciously taking time out to choose their next leader. Even astronauts are exercising their "Right to Vote", but what's ironical, is that they are doing so from space.

From the International Space Station: I voted today — Kate Rubins pic.twitter.com/DRdjwSzXwy — NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) October 22, 2020

According to NASA, this isn't the first vote from Space. In 2016, Rubins had exercised her right from ISS.

How do astronauts vote from space?

As per NASA, most astronauts choose to vote from Texas, as they move to Houston for training. In case of those who want to vote as residents of their home state, special arrangements are made for them.

"Voting in space has been possible since 1997, when a bill was passed to legally allow voting from space in Texas," NASA said.

The Washington DC-headquartered space agency stated that ballots from the county -- where astronauts are registered -- are tested on a space station training computer. Then, the real ballot is generated and uplinked to the ISS, with crew-member-specific credentials to keep it secure. Finally, the completed ballot is electronically delivered to Earth for official recording.