Kanav Kariya and Ankit Gupta have been honoured for their contributions to the crypto industry, and health and biosciences.
While Kanav Kariya is a 26-year-old crypto-whizz who is responsible for Jump Trading's crypto group. Ankit Gupta, is the 35-year-old founder and CEO of Bicycle Health.
With a large portion of the US not having enough clinics to deal with the opioid crisis, Bicycle Health has managed to expand to 29 states of the 50 and profide treatment to 20,000 patients. Gupta says that his company has managed to gain a 40 percent higher rate of retention compared to in-person clinics while lowering healthcare costs for many patients.
"Honored to be included on Fortune's 40 Under 40 list this year! Especially amongst all the amazing trailblazers shaping the healthcare industry. A well-deserved recognition of our incredible team at Bicycle Health and their dedication to the care of patients with OUD,” Gupta said on Twitter.
Gupta pursued a degree in Computer Science at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay before he pursued his Master in Science (MS) in Computer Science from Stanford University, with a speciality in machine learning. Apart from Bicycle Health, Gupta also volunteers for his non-profit organization Docs and Hackers.
Kanav Kariya is a 26-year-old crypto-whizz who is responsible for Jump Trading’s crypto group. Starting as an intern at the highly secretive algorithmic and high-frequency trading group Jump Trading, Kariya was put in charge of the 170-people strong Jump Crypto digital assets division where he has been overseeing investments and trades in the billions.
With a Bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Kariya is trying to propel Jump Crypto to be a “key infrastructure builder that is part of the furniture of the industry as it scales”, he told Fortune. Despite the ongoing crypto winter, Kariya’s Jump Crypto has already invested in over 100 crypto companies in the past year.