Kanav Kariya and Ankit Gupta have been honoured for their contributions to the crypto industry, and health and biosciences.

There are two new Indian origin entrepreneurs in America who are making waves. One of them is an IIT graduate, while the other is a next generation American, whose parents moved to the US earlier. The duo have been honoured for their work in the crypto industry and health and Bioscience.

While Kanav Kariya is a 26-year-old crypto-whizz who is responsible for Jump Trading's crypto group. Ankit Gupta, is the 35-year-old founder and CEO of Bicycle Health.

Gupta started his business to tackle the growing issue of the opioid crisis in the US. Starting his first clinic in Redwood City, California in 2017, Gupta opened Bicycle Health to provide virtual telehealth services to opioid addicts.

With a large portion of the US not having enough clinics to deal with the opioid crisis, Bicycle Health has managed to expand to 29 states of the 50 and profide treatment to 20,000 patients. Gupta says that his company has managed to gain a 40 percent higher rate of retention compared to in-person clinics while lowering healthcare costs for many patients.

American business magazine Fortune has published its 40 Under 40 list for 2022 and on the 40 influential individuals list are these two Indian-American entrepreneurs.

"Honored to be included on Fortune's 40 Under 40 list this year! Especially amongst all the amazing trailblazers shaping the healthcare industry. A well-deserved recognition of our incredible team at Bicycle Health and their dedication to the care of patients with OUD,” Gupta said on Twitter.

Gupta pursued a degree in Computer Science at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay before he pursued his Master in Science (MS) in Computer Science from Stanford University, with a speciality in machine learning. Apart from Bicycle Health, Gupta also volunteers for his non-profit organization Docs and Hackers.

Kanav Kariya is a 26-year-old crypto-whizz who is responsible for Jump Trading’s crypto group. Starting as an intern at the highly secretive algorithmic and high-frequency trading group Jump Trading, Kariya was put in charge of the 170-people strong Jump Crypto digital assets division where he has been overseeing investments and trades in the billions.

Also read: