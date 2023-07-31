CNBC TV18
Meet Hirsh Vardhan Singh, Indian American engineer in 2024 US Presidential race

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 31, 2023

The other two Indian descent candidates in the race are Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy, who belong to the Republican Party.

India-origin engineer Hirsh Vardhan Singh is the third among the Indian American candidates in the 2024 US Presidential poll race. In a video message shared on Twitter, Singh announced his bid as a Republican nominee for the President of the United States in 2024.

Hirsh Vardhan Singh shared a three-minute-long video on Twitter, where he called the former US President Donald Trump as the greatest president of his lifetime, but also added that “America needs more”.
 
 
Hirsh describes himself as an engineer and not a politician as he says that he is a trained problem solver. Apart from that, he also claims to be the only “pure blood candidate for President” as he has never taken a COVID-19 vaccination.
Who is Hirsh Vardhan Singh?
Hirsh Vardhan Singh was born in Atlantic City to immigrant parents from India. Singh has assisted his father in running their family business, which deals with missile defence, satellite navigation and aviation security. He worked with his father after getting an undergraduate degree in Engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology in 2009. He is an aeronautical engineer.
Singh also received the Aviation Ambassador award from the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics in 2003.
He has also been a part of the larger trend of the Indian-American’s rising political aspirations as PM Narendra Modi has also referenced in his state visit to the US in the previous month.
Singh joined New Jersey politics in 2017 as a governor candidate while receiving a $1 million donation from his father for which he only got 9.9 percent of the vote share. However, following that he ran unsuccessfully for US Senate and Congress in 2018, US Senate in 2020 and even as governor in 2021.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Indian-Americans running for elections in the US republican US Presidential Election US Presidential Election 2024

X