Eric Zhu is still too young to meet the minimum age requirement of LinkedIn. It is worth noting that the business networking platform requires that its users be at least 16 years old.

Eric Zhu, co-founder and CEO of Aviato, built an impressive company only at the age of 15. Zhu’s company is essentially a platform which facilitates start-up funding. The teenage entrepreneur from the United States even serves as an investor with Bachmanity Capital. Despite such exceptional achievements, there is one thing he still cannot do – create a LinkedIn account.

Zhu is still too young to meet the minimum age requirement of LinkedIn. It is worth noting that the business networking platform requires that its users be at least 16 years old.

So, Zhu has revealed on Twitter that this rule has put him in an awkward position with his employees as many of them are older than he is. Besides, he has had to explain why he isn’t on LinkedIn. Zhu tweeted, “I had to tell my new employee that I got banned from LinkedIn for being 15 years old today.” In his tweet, Zhu also shared a screenshot of a message that he had received from an employee.