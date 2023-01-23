homeworld News

Meet Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, India’s chief guest of 74th Republic Day

President El-Sisi’s visit to India comes amid his push to modernise Egypt’s military and this year’s Republic Day parade will witness the participation of a 180-member strong Egyptian contingent..

India has invited global statesmen like former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Barack Obama, former President of the United States, as the chief guest for the annual Republic Day celebrations. The Indian government has invited Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the chief guest of this year’s Republic Day. President El-Sisi will be the first chief guest from Egypt at India's Republic Day celebrations.

President El-Sisi is a retired Field Marshal, which is Egypt's highest army rank. He seized power in 2014, a year after he toppled President Mohammed Morsi amid mass protests against his rule.
Born in Cairo in 1954, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi served in the infantry after graduating from the Egyptian Military Academy in 1977, rising to command a mechanised division.
Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, went on to serve as military attaché in Saudi Arabia, chief-of-staff and then commander of Egypt's Northern Military Zone, before being appointed as the chief of Military Intelligence. He came to prominence during the Arab Spring in 2011 which forced long-time President Hosni Mubarak to resign. El-Sisi was named a member of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces (SCAF), which took over the responsibility to run the government following the political unrest in the country.
When Mohammed Morsi became Egypt's first democratically elected president in June 2012, he appointed Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the defence minister and commander-in-chief of the military.
The following year, widespread protests erupted against President Morsi and the Muslim Brotherhood-led government due to prevailing economic hardships.
Ultimately, General El-Sisi-led military dethroned President Morsi following days of mass anti-government protests. On July 3, 2013, General El-Sisi announced that the president had been removed from office, the constitution was suspended, and an interim government took over.
Abdel Fattah El-Sisi retired from the military to run for President on March 26, 2014. He was eventually elected President in May 2014 with a 97 percent vote share.
President El-Sisi won a consecutive four-year term in 2018.
President El-Sisi’s visit to India comes amid his push to modernise Egypt’s military. Reports suggest that Egypt has shown interest in purchasing Tejas, India’s advanced light combat fighter jet.
President El-Sisi will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as attend a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.
Moreover, this year’s Republic Day parade will witness the participation of a 180-member strong Egyptian contingent.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
