Holla-Maini, in her career spanning over 25 years as a professional in the space sector, has mostly served in managerial and advocacy functions. She is an alumna of the International Space University, France.

Indian-origin satellite industry expert Aarti Holla-Maini will soon take over as the Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) in Vienna. She has been appointed to the post by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Holla-Maini will replace Simonetta Di Pippo of Italy.

The post of the Director of UNOOSA is significant since the agency works to facilitate international cooperation in the utilisation of space science for sustainable economic and social development. Besides, the agency also helps in advancing the cause of space exploration.