CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeMeet Aarti Holla Maini, the Indian origin British satellite expert who will head UN Outer Space office News

Meet Aarti Holla-Maini, the Indian-origin British satellite expert who will head UN Outer Space office

Meet Aarti Holla-Maini, the Indian-origin British satellite expert who will head UN Outer Space office
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 27, 2023 1:05:46 PM IST (Updated)

Holla-Maini, in her career spanning over 25 years as a professional in the space sector, has mostly served in managerial and advocacy functions. She is an alumna of the International Space University, France.

Indian-origin satellite industry expert Aarti Holla-Maini will soon take over as the Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) in Vienna. She has been appointed to the post by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Holla-Maini will replace Simonetta Di Pippo of Italy.
The post of the Director of UNOOSA is significant since the agency works to facilitate international cooperation in the utilisation of space science for sustainable economic and social development. Besides, the agency also helps in advancing the cause of space exploration.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X