Medium term China-US relations are likely to be very fraught, says Ananth Krishnan

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan on Wednesday, outraging China, which claims the self-ruled island as its territory. To discuss this development CNBC-TV18 spoke to Andrew KP Leung, Independent China Strategist, and Chairman at Andrew Leung International Consultants; Ambassador Rakesh Sood, Distinguished Fellow at ORF; and Ananth Krishnan, China Correspondent at The Hindu.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial one-day trip to Taiwan and her meeting with Taiwanese president has set the stage for a fresh standoff between America and China. China considers the island part of its territory, despite never having governed it.

Pelosi's visit, the first by a high ranking American official in 25 years, has already drawn sharp objections from China — which sees the visit as a breach of America's one-China policy and an interference in China's internal affairs. Soon after Pelosi landed in Taiwan, China initiated military drills along Taiwan's waters

Krishnan said, “I think both have the constituencies to play to and I think, as you said, at the start of the show, as well, it is very symbolic visit. But I think Taiwan is very happy that it happened, since they have had so few high level visits. But I think for the US and China, it's hard to see in the medium to long term what they really gain from it. However, from the US point of view, I think that we are in store for a very fraught medium term in the US China relationship.”

Sood said, “The trip, even if it had happened in April would have been provocative. If it had happened a couple of months later, it would still have been provocative. Basically, what has changed is that when the US normalised its relationship with the People's Republic of China, it provided its own variation on the One China policy. It said that the US acknowledges the Chinese position on one China, but it emphasised that it does not recognise it.”

He added, “As long as this fudge could continue, and essentially it is a fudge it was fine. But I think there has come a time where China especially under Xi Jinping feels that it's time has come and unification is going to take place and Xi marches to his own drumbeat.”

