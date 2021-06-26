Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • world>
    • May consumer spending in US flat; incomes fall and prices jump

    May consumer spending in US flat; incomes fall and prices jump

    Profile image
    By AP | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    There were major changes in the composition of consumer spending in May with the purchase of goods, which had been driving the recovery, falling 1.3 percent while spending on services increased by 0.7 percent.

    May consumer spending in US flat; incomes fall and prices jump
    (Edited by : Yashi Gupta)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    No tax on COVID-19 treatment bills, aid to families, says Centre

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,104.45 -49.05
    HUL2,448.65 -41.50
    NTPC116.05 -1.95
    Titan Company1,753.85 -27.00
    Asian Paints3,003.90 -39.35
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,104.30 -49.05
    NTPC116.05 -2.00
    HUL2,449.15 -40.75
    Titan Company1,755.45 -25.15
    Asian Paints3,003.25 -39.65
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,104.45 -49.05 -2.28
    HUL2,448.65 -41.50 -1.67
    NTPC116.05 -1.95 -1.65
    Titan Company1,753.85 -27.00 -1.52
    Asian Paints3,003.90 -39.35 -1.29
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,104.30 -49.05 -2.28
    NTPC116.05 -2.00 -1.69
    HUL2,449.15 -40.75 -1.64
    Titan Company1,755.45 -25.15 -1.41
    Asian Paints3,003.25 -39.65 -1.30

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.20000.04000.05
    Euro-Rupee88.54400.04700.05
    Pound-Rupee103.1210-0.1520-0.15
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66990.00110.16
    View More