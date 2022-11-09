Maura Healey elected as first lesbian elected governor in US midterm polls

By Sangam Singh

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey created history in the United States as the nation's first openly lesbian governor after her victory in the state of Massachusetts.

Healey defeated Republican candidate Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Her victory returns the governor’s office to Democrats after eight years of Republican leadership under the popular Gov. Charlie Baker. Baker didn't seek reelection this time.

Healey and her running mate, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, were among three all-female governor and lieutenant governor tickets.

“To those who voted for me and to those who didn’t, I want you to know that I’ll be a governor for everyone, and I’ll work with anyone who’s up for making a difference in this state,” Healey said, addressing her supporters.

“Tonight, I want to say something to every little girl and every young LGBTQ person out there. I hope tonight shows you that you can be whatever, whoever you want to be, and nothing and no one can ever get in your way except your own imagination, and that’s not going to happen,” she said.

The issues of expanding job training programmes, making child care more affordable and modernising schools dominated her campaign. Healey has also said she would protect “access to safe and legal abortion in Massachusetts” in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

The 51-year-old has also promised to protect students and homeowners from predatory lenders and suing Exxon Mobil over whether the oil giant misled investors and the public about its knowledge of climate change.

Although Healey is the first woman in Massachusetts elected governor, she’s not the first to serve in the office as Republican Jane Swift became acting governor in 2001 after Gov. Paul Cellucci resigned to become ambassador to Canada. Swift was never elected governor.

The Republican party had held the corner office at the Statehouse for all but eight years since 1991 when Democrat Deval Patrick was governor.

-With inputs from AP