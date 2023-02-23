Math puzzle for 10-year-old leaves several confused; do you have an answer?

While the question is simple enough, relying on knowledge of basic fractions and single variable equations to solve it, many users were left stumped.

A simple math question meant for a 5th grader sent Reddit users into a tizzy after many of them couldn’t solve it. Originally posted on the r/mildlyinteresting subreddit over a week ago, the post garnered nearly 42,000 upvotes (Reddit’s equivalent of likes) and has over 10,000 comments. The original post has now been deleted by the subreddit’s moderators.

The question was, “Klein read 30 pages of a book on Monday and 1/8 of the book on Tuesday. He completed the remaining 1/4 of the book on Wednesday. How many pages are there in the book?”'

While the question is simple enough, relying on knowledge of basic fractions and single variable equations to solve it, many users were left stumped.

“And now we can all see why ‘Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?’ worked as a gameshow,” quipped one Reddit user seeing the inability of many adults to solve the problem.

“'I always think to myself; 'Ugh. People should really be tested with basic skills before they're allowed to go out into society. And then I see this and realise I shouldn't go out into society LOL!',” quipped another.

“TIL (today I learned) I would fail fifth-grade math,” commented another user.

“I'm probably a bit dramatic here but the way this problem is worded/organised is infuriating,” added one user.

Several others were left confused not with the question, but with the inability of many to solve the simple maths problem.

“Apparently, the mildly interesting part is out dumb the average Redditor is,” surmised one user of the platform.

In case you’re wondering how to solve the question, here is the solution below.

Total number of pages in the book = P

P = 30 + 1/8 P + 1/4 P

P = 30 + 3/8 P

P - 3/8 P = 30

5/8 P = 30

P = (30X8)/5

P = 48

Therefore, the total number of pages in the book is 48.

