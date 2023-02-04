Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
In the viral Instagram, Callum Ryan shared his experience of enjoying a pizza at a much lesser cost despite flying from one country to another. He shows on his laptop in the video the price of the desired Domino's Pizza to be £19.99.
A digital creator and a resident of the UK set himself a challenge of getting on a flight to Milan, Italy and eating a pizza on a tight budget of £19.99 (Rs 2,000), which is the usual cost of a medium Domino’s pizza from his local place. The delivery fee on a Domino's Pizza order in the UK was way too high.
In the viral Instagram, Callum Ryan shared his experience of enjoying a pizza at a much lesser cost despite flying from one country to another. He shows on his laptop in the video the price of the desired Domino's Pizza to be £19.99. The video follows Ryan and concludes with him enjoying a tour as well as the pizza for a total cost of just £17.72 in Italy.
In the next part of the video, Ryan explains that he bought a last-minute flight ticket for just £8 and then he went to a pizzeria in Milan. There he had a Margherita pizza which cost him 11 Euros or about 9 Pounds 72 cents including table service. This means he paid a total of 17 Pounds and 72 Cents (approx. Rs. 1,585) for the complete trip which is lesser than the cost of the Domino's pizza.
He said he used TikTok to find the best pizza place in Milan and headed straight there. He also got a free glass of Prosecco and a mini pesto pizza.
Netizens were stunned after watching Ryan's video.
“I want more of this!!!” one user wrote on social media while another comment read, “This is the stupid I really want to do.”
Another person commented, “Dear friend, I advise you to repeat your experiment. But come to Naples, which is the homeland of pizza. You've never eaten anything tastier... and believe me, you'll pay much less.”
However, a user pointed out that Ryan didn't include the cost of his return flight in the challenge, and asked, “How did you get back?”.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
