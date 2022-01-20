Man donates kidney to girlfriend's mother; she dumps him, marries someone else a month later

A man from Mexico has claimed that he donated his kidney to his girlfriend's mother, but was dumped within a month.

According to The Sun, Uziel Martinez from Baja California, Mexico, was dumped by his girlfriend within a month after he donated his kidney to her mother. She got married to someone else after her mother's operation.

"I donated a kidney to her mother, she left me and got married a month later," he said in a TikTok video.

The video, which has been watched over 16 million times, was made in response to a trend in which men recounted their worst experiences with exes. Several people have commented in the comment section of the viral video, asking Uziel to move on with life.

In follow-up videos, Uziel urged other people not to make the same mistake in their relationships. Adding some humour, he said, “We have only two kidneys, but as of now, I have only one kidney left and I can’t feel it."

He said that he was over with the breakup and despite the split, he and his ex are still on good terms.