Man behind viral blue-black dress illusion charged with trying to kill wife

Keir Johnston, the man behind the viral optical illusion dress that sparked intense debates online, has been charged with the alleged attempted murder of his wife.

In 2015, Johnston gained fame when a photo of his mother-in-law's dress, worn at his wedding, went viral, with some perceiving it as white and gold and others as blue and black.

The charges against Johnston, hailing from the Isle of Colonsay in Scotland, involve accusations of an almost 11-year campaign of domestic violence and coercive control, culminating in an attempt to kill his wife.

According to a report by the Times of London, the allegations include repeated assaults, such as shouting, strangling, and brandishing a knife. He is accused of forcibly dragging his wife from a pub in a headlock on one occasion when she refused to leave with him. Another incident involves an alleged attempt to strike her through an open car window.

Furthermore, he is accused of isolating his wife from her friends and closely monitoring her movements and finances. Prosecutors contend that Johnston carried out a series of violent attacks against his wife, leading up to the charge of attempted murder.

Johnston has denied all charges, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled ahead of a trial in 2024.

The optical illusion dress had garnered significant attention, with celebrities like Kim Kardashian , Justin Bieber, and Taylor Swift joining the debate. Johnston and his wife had even appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where they received gifts after clarifying that the dress was actually black and blue.

Interestingly, the dress was later featured in an ad campaign raising awareness about domestic violence, highlighting the question: "Why is it so hard to see black and blue."