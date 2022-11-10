Eight Indian nationals among 10 killed in garage fire in Male, probe on

By CNBCTV18.com

Eight Indian nationals were among the 10 people killed on Thursday when a fire broke out in a garage of cramped living quarters in Malé, a media report said. Several others were seriously injured, as per reports. The fire broke out in the M. Nirufehi area near the Maaveyo Mosque around 12:30 am, according to news portal SunOnline international. The garage is located on the ground floor, while the first floor houses migrant workers. The quarters had only ventilation – a single window, the report said.

The Indian High Commission tweeted, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Malé, which has caused loss of lives, including reportedly of Indian nationals. We are in close contact with the Maldivian authorities."

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid tweeted, "A full investigation is underway."

The fire was doused at 04:34 am, the report added.

Helpline numbers:

+9607361452, +9607790701

