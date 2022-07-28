Malaysia airport may get flying taxis, test rides to begin soon

Avoid the long lines of vehicles and take a high-tech cab that will hop over the traffic and get you to your destination, just in time. Sounds like a Hollywood film but it is soon going to be reality for Malaysia. Capital A, the parent of Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia, has taken the onus to bring flying taxis to the airport.

As the company aims to initiate test flights soon, the government has designated an air mobility hub at Singapore’s Seletar Aerospace Park for carrying out test rides. As per AirAsia's model, the operation will kick start as a link between Kuala Lumpur's city centre and the international airport. This will reduce the hourlong trip by car between the two destinations to a mere 17 minutes of air travel. The fare of these air taxis is expected to cost less than $50 (roughly Rs 3,982) per person if four people share the same vehicle.

The chief safety officer at AirAsia, Ling Liong Tien said, "Urban Air Mobility is a new concept, therefore the focus is on creating and enabling an ecosystem and the building blocks for future development and growth.”

AirAsia Aviation Group signed a memorandum of understanding in February to lease a minimum of 100 VX4 electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft from an Ireland-based leasing company Avolon, which has ordered the VX4s from British developer Vertical Aerospace.

In addition, to launch the air taxis, type certificates, along with specialized aviation rules and infrastructure for landing, takeoff and parking are required. Vertical Aerospace is in the process of obtaining type certification in Europe.

Tony Fernandes, chief executive of AirAsia, said flights could start by 2025, with regulators in Malaysia and Singapore likely to approve operations far more quickly than in Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines, Reuters reported.