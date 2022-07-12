Malala Day: History and significance of the day dedicated to the Pakistani activist

The United Nations declared July 12 as Malala Day to honour Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, who became the international symbol of the fight for girls’ education.

Who is Malala Yousafzai?

Malala Yousafzai was born to Ziauddin Yousafzai and Toor Pekai Yousafzai on July 12, 1997, in Mingora, Pakistan, which falls in the SWAT District of Pakistan's North-Western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Her father was a passionate social activist and a teacher. He established his own school. However, when the extremists Taliban took control of the town, girls were banned from education. In 2009, Malala started writing a blog for the BBC under a pseudonym, talking about the increasing military activity in her hometown. Even after her identity was revealed, Malala and her father continued to speak out publicly about the right to education.

On October 9, 2012, while Malala was returning home from school, she was attacked by a Taliban gunman who shot her in the head and the neck. She received initial treatment in Pakistan, but was later sent to England for further recovery.

Nine months after being shot, Malala delivered an eloquent speech at the UN headquarters on her 16th birthday.

History of Malala Day

Malala Day was celebrated on July 12, 2013, by the United Nations. The event called on world leaders to ensure free and compulsory education for children across the world. Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown addressed the meeting in his capacity as UN Special Envoy for Global Education.

In her speech, Malala spoke about the need for worldwide access to women’s education.

“Dear brothers and sisters, do remember one thing. Malala Day is not my day. Today is the day of every woman, every boy and every girl, who have raised their voice for their rights,” Malala said in the speech.

Speaking about the shooting incident, she said that the Taliban hoped to silence her with a bullet.

“But nothing changed in my life except this. Weakness, fear and hopelessness died, strength, power and courage was born,” she said and received standing ovation for her speech.

Impact

Malala now works as an activist for women’s right to education across the globe. She along with her father started the Malala Fund in 2013 to raise awareness on impact of girls' education. In 2014, Malala became the youngest-ever person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. After the attack on Malala, Pakistan passed the first Right to Education Bill.