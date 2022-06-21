French President Emmanuel Macron suffered a stunning defeat in the French parliamentary elections that saw huge gains for both the far-left and the far-right. Despite having won his own presidential bid in the elections held in May, Macron’s coalition fell far short of the 289 seats that were needed to secure the majority in the 577-seat National Assembly. While Macron’s Ensemble coalition is still the largest party in the body with 245 seats, the lack of majority has grave implications for Macron’s plans for wide-ranging reforms.

The political landscape

While the Ensemble coalition, made up of Macron’s La République En Marche! (LREM), Democratic Movement (MoDem), Agir, Territories of Progress (TDP), Horizons, En commun, and the Progressive Federation is the big loser in the results, the far-left and the far-right parties have been the biggest winners.

Under 70-year-old fiery leftist Jean Luc Melenchon, the new coalition of left-wing parties, New Ecologic and Social People's Union (NUPES), secured a resounding win. Securing 135 seats, the results show a new resurgence of the left on the national stage. While Melenchon and NUPES would try to secure a majority in the National Assembly, it’s likely that the coalition will be relegated to being the main opposition alliance.

“The rout of the presidential party is total and there will be no majority,” said Melenchon while addressing his supporters in front of the Parliament.

But it is not just the left that has emerged emboldened as a result of this election.

Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) managed to secure 89 seats in the parliament, nearly 10 times as many seats as they had secured in the previous elections. Now, the far-right party has emerged as the largest voice on the rightist side of the political spectrum, even ahead of The Republicans (LR) party, which has traditionally been the figurehead of rightwing politics in France, even supplying Presidents for the Fifth Republic numerous times.

“The new faces you are about to discover are the vanguard of this political elite who will take responsibility for the country when the Macron adventure comes to an end,” said Le Pen.

“We are going to continue the work of bringing the French people together into a great popular movement.”

Macron’s future

With no clear majority in the National Assembly, Macron’s coalition must find new partners to secure its rule. But this would mean compromises regardless of which allies Macron chooses. As a result, Macron’s ambitious pro-business reforms are almost certainly dead. One of the biggest reforms that Macron had promised, increasing the age of retirement to 65 from 62, has almost no chance of being passed any longer.

But the election also has implications beyond France itself. Despite Macron having a free hand for deciding matters of diplomacy and foreign affairs, areas where the parliament has relatively few powers, he will need to toe the line that any potential allies make in order to keep a majority in the National Assembly.

Hot button issues like new trade negotiations with the UK, continuing support of Ukraine against Russia, and expansion or further integration with the European Union, will possibly be compromised depending on who exactly Macron chooses to form the government with.

Implications in Europe

The growing anger of the French people toward Macron comes at a time when rising energy prices have started to cut into savings and consumer inflation has risen to the highest levels since 1985. The tightening supply of gas from Russia, which Russia started to cut down on just days before the elections, has been the major reason behind the growing cost of energy and rising inflation.

With other European countries looking closely at just what supporting Ukraine entails domestically in elections, it might become tougher for Ukraine to get more support from fellow European nations.