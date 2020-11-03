World Louis Vuitton launches its global exhibition in Wuhan, ground zero of COVID-19 outbreak Updated : November 03, 2020 07:14 PM IST The admission to the exhibition, which is free for the public, opened on October 31 and will continue till December 6. This step marks a clear sign of confidence in China's post-pandemic recovery and its importance as a luxury market. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.