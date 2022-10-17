Lord Mountbatten faces legal proceedings from 72-year alleged sexual abuse victim

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Legal proceedings have been initiated against several institutions in Northern Ireland alleging that Lord Mountbatten abused an 11-year-old boy at a Belfast children’s home in the 1970s.

An alleged sexual abuse victim in a children's home in east Belfast in the 1970s has waived his anonymity to level sexual abuse allegations against Lord Mountbatten.

Arthur Smyth, a former resident of the Kincora Boys' Home, has initiated legal proceedings against Mountbatten who was killed in an IRA bomb explosion. He was a British naval officer, colonial administrator and a close relative of the British royal family. The victim has alleged that he was abused twice as an 11-year-old by the deceased royal.

If Smyth's claim proves to be true, he will become the fourth victim to come forward who was allegedly abused by Mountbatten.

Arthur was so traumatised that he reportedly attempted suicide by crashing his motorcycle later in life and was hospitalised.

Last month, the Police Ombudsman of Northern Ireland, acknowledged the complaints of residents of Kincora Boys' Home who alleged failures by police to adequately respond to complaints of sexual abuse at the home.

The Ombudsman's office said that former police officers failed in performing their duty towards the victims of Kincora. The police then, did not act on the information provided between 1973-1976, the Irish Examiner reported.

Smyth’s lawyer Kevin Winters said the civil action alleging negligence and breach of statutory duty was being taken against several state bodies. Winters added that his client's allegation of abuse by the late Lord is central to the case. According to him, summons have been filed which would be issued in the High Court in Belfast on October 18.

"Understandably many abuse survivors for reasons of obvious sensitivity choose to remain anonymous. Arthur’s decision to reveal his identity must be set against this backdrop," Winters told Bellfastlive.

As per a report by The Village, the Kincora child sex abuse ring was allegedly run by three men William McGrath, Joseph Mains and Raymond Semple, who were convicted of child abuse in December 1981.

McGrath has been identified as the man who reportedly made Arthur Smyth available to Mountbatten. McGrath allegedly continued to exploit Smyth for months afterwards.

Joseph Mains, another worker at Kincora, allegedly trafficked at least three other boys to Mountbatten in Ireland where he took his annual holiday every August.

Among the victims were Stephen Waring and another child, reportedly identified as Sean, who were allegedly abused by Mountbatten in August of 1977.

While Waring was killed under mysterious circumstances, ‘Sean’, the boy who accompanied Waring has spoken to the Village and Andrew Lownie, author of a biography of Mountbatten.

Another victim Amal is the third person, who has accused Mountbatten of child sex abuse. He alleged that when he was 16, he was trafficked from London to Mountbatten where he met the latter four times.

Now, the fourth and the latest victim Arthur Smyth's allegations add significantly to the evidence that has already accumulated against Mountbatten.