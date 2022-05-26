London Eye: Yes Prime Minister, for now

So at the end of Partygate — and this political party is now over with the publication of the Sue Gray report — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lost his standing, but not his place. Without a doubt, Johnson will continue now without the bounce that defined him, but what matters to him is that he continues.

That continuation was ensured by some smart political manoeuvring. Johnson may well have proved eventually to have been better at that than at leading the country. The usually restrained Financial Times wrote in its editorial comment Thursday that Johnson is "unfit to lead." But there he is and there he stays now in the position of leadership if not in leadership.

The Sue Gray report details the scenes at Downing Street when Johnson was telling the nation from a podium in Downing Street through the lockdown forbidding a meeting of more than two. Dozens were gathering at Downing Street, often partying until 4:00 am, including more than 30 on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral. The report details excessive drinking, vomiting after that, wine poured over printers, and quarrels that became physical, all topped with abuse of staff who came to clean up. The head for ethics brought in a karaoke machine.

Boris Johnson was at several of these gatherings. His defence is that it did not occur to him that he was breaking rules in attending these, never mind in failing to stop them. Not many seem to believe that, but he is looking at a heartening number: only 17 MPs from his party have publicly asked for a no-confidence motion, well short of the 54 needed.

Two tactical moves seem to have steered Johnson out of the rough waters of some weeks back. One was to block the publication of the Gray report when the crisis was peaking. That was under cover of a police inquiry. The police eventually fined Johnson 50 pounds for joining one such. But that only offered a legal view stamped by the police that the nation was speaking only of a minor offence after all.

More crucially it bought time. The dangerous moment passed, and other matters took over in the meanwhile, not least Ukraine. The Gray report published Wednesday offered lurid details, but did not include any information substantially different from what was known earlier.

Secondly, the heir apparent, Chancellor of the Exchequer (finance minister) Rishi Sunak was widely discredited after a duly fed media campaign alleging wrongdoings by his wife over taxes. The allegations lacked a legal basis and they did not pretend there was a legal basis. But they did paint a picture of a minister whose wife is a foreigner billionaire who is saving millions in taxes in Britain because she is a foreigner. The British public was never going to then want such a minister to become their new prime minister.

And so Johnson keeps his job, and he could announce with some relief that his job now is "to get on."

Most Conservative MPs have neither defended nor attacked Johnson publicly. They are under no pressure now to do either. But a threat above them, and above Johnson, has still not entirely disappeared. Johnson's government has managed parliament, and even the police but it hasn’t quite managed the public. They are the ones with the vote.

Clearly, the next factor counted into the palace intrigue is that the public has a proverbially short memory and that this would all be forgotten by election time in 2024 if it could have gone to the backburner in just a few months this year. Not all Conservative MPs are counting on this, though. One warned firmly in parliament that the Conservatives will lose the next election as a result of this. The Gray report quotes a senior official as saying that it seemed they have "got away with it." That may be true only till the next election.

An early test will come well before 2024. Two by-elections are due, in Wakefield in West Yorkshire and in Tiverton and Honiton in Devon. A loss here would make Conservative MPs a great deal more nervous than they are already. And Boris Johnson might not quite get to cover his wounds from Partygate as cockily as he is now seeking to.