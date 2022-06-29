London Eye: UK court drags its feet over Nirav Modi

After declaring urgency earlier with fast-tracking a decision in the Nirav Modi extradition case, a London appeals court has turned quite the other way. It has slowed the process into extensions that mean that a decision may well not come this year at all.

The appeals court ruled on Tuesday (June 28) that it is asking for a further three-day hearing. The earliest that could come would be October, subject to all fitting into the diaries of the prosecution lawyers, Nirav Modi's defence team, and of the judges themselves.

Justice Smith indicated he may not be there at all for a stretch given some anticipated changes to his work commitments. That then could well lead to yet more delays.

The two High Court appeal judges, Justice Stuart Smith and Justice Jay, have now revived matters within the dispute that had been considered settled earlier.

This is a dramatic reversal of pace from the urgency the two judges declared at a hearing on December 14 last year. Justice Smith observed then that both judges are "very concerned" over delays in this case. "He should either be released or extradited." Nirav Modi was arrested on March 20, 2019. He had been in judicial remand in Wandsworth prison for close to three years then. He is now well into his fourth year in remand in prison.

Pressing ahead with moves for an early ruling, the two judges set in a timetable for a decision in the case early in the New Year. Nirav Modi's team were given a week's notice to file any objections in writing to fresh assurances from the Indian government on November 13 that he would be well looked after in detention. The Indian government was asked to submit its response to that within two days.

The judges had earlier indicated they would give the Indian government just a day. That response time was then extended to two days. Justice Jay said he would sum up the position of both sides by January 4, and that the court would give further directions within a week.

That urgency vanished with the hangover of New Year celebrations. Far from the anticipated days, it took more than six months for the hearing that came on June 28.

Meanwhile some "further directions" were agreed privately between the two parties.

As the judges put it, they are still fast-tracking the case. Defence for Nirav Modi argued that in the light of the changed scenario – as a result of all the judicial delays – the case should be sent back to be heard again at the level of the district court. The two judges ruled that it would stay in their court.

The two appeal judges also accepted a demand from Nirav Modi's lawyers that fresh evidence be admitted from retired Indian Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju who has given evidence earlier comparing India with Nazi Germany. Katju gave evidence that Nirav Modi cannot expect a fair trial and that the word of the Indian government by way of the sovereign guarantees it has offered cannot be relied upon.

The two appeal judges have now invited further submissions from Katju following a submission from the defence. Defence for Nirav Modi would clearly rather see him in jail in London than return to face trial in India.

Psychiatrists

The two judges ushered in a whole set of new requirements at the hearing on Tuesday. They have asked for two psychiatrists who had given evidence in support of Nirav Modi to now come and give evidence in their court. The two psychiatrists have given slightly differing reports, indicating changes in Nirav Modi’s condition at different times. Their evidence and cross-examination are certain to throw up fresh questions for the court to consider.

Their evidence will be critical because the appeal is being heard on the sole ground of Nirav Modi's mental health and his claimed proneness to suicide. His team have argued in court that Nirav Modi's mother committed suicide when he was eight. The team produced reports from two psychiatrists sent in by Nirav Modi's team, that point to proneness to suicide. Those reports are at variance with the reports of the official psychiatrists brought in by the authorities at Wandsworth prison.

The case has a critical precedent now in the case of Julian Assange, the Wikileaks founder who has been arguing against his extradition to the US on grounds of reported mental health and a claimed proneness to suicide. A court has ordered his extradition after accepting sovereign guarantees for his well-being from the US government, in the way the Indian government has offered in the Nirav Modi case. The Home Secretary has approved Assange's extradition. He is now appealing against that decision.

Hearings in both cases are now due in parallel.