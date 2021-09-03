London Eye: Now for a Taliban budget

There’s never been a time to take British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s bluster less seriously, particularly over Afghanistan. But he has suggested that Britain, with its G7 partners, can still force the Taliban’s hands through the use of money power.

The G7, he said, “has very considerable leverage, economic, diplomatic and political.” That was straight after the G7 virtual meeting on Afghanistan just over a week ago, that now seems a long time ago. At that meeting, Boris Johnson tried to get the US to agree on a withdrawal deadline after Aug 31, that the US turned down, after refusing an earlier plea from Britain and France against withdrawal at all.

Boris Johnson’s words then appear now inexcusably innocent. “The No. 1 condition we're setting as G7 is that they've got to guarantee right the way through, through August 31 and beyond, safe passage for those who want to come out.” He did not suggest how Britain or the G7 propose to enforce that “condition”

A few days and one bomb later, the British got out faster than the Americans did. Boris Johnson appears not to have noticed that neither the Americans nor the Taliban appear to pay much attention to anything he says. His next line of threat is now due to be tested. Will the Taliban bow even a little under the economic, diplomatic and political threats Boris Johnson spoke of?

Banks

The Afghan Central Bank has about 9 billion dollars — but sitting in New York. The IMF was due to come in with close to half a billion dollars more which has now been held back. The G7 will be looking to extract something from the Taliban in exchange for giving the Taliban access to that money.

The Taliban of course need money urgently to run the country and not least its own fighters. The Taliban soldiers are no rag-tag bunch of ideologically driven jihadists. They are paid for the job, and local pointers suggest that they have at times been paid better than the regular Afghan army that had been set up and funded by the US-led occupying forces.

Illegal money from poppy cultivation and the sale of the heroin produced cannot continue to run the Taliban forces or feed Afghan people. Local banks are mostly closed and have imposed hard limits on withdrawals. The food shortage looming up in Afghanistan is now very real, and very close. The World Food Programme has warned that up to 14 million people in Afghanistan could face starvation over the coming months.

The Taliban government will need political and diplomatic recognition if it is to negotiate money and food through the G7 and international institutions influenced heavily by the US. Their fundamental demand will be for the Taliban to become un-Taliban like if the Taliban hope to do business with them.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Britain has no plans to recognise the Taliban “in the foreseeable future.” But, he said, on a visit to Qatar, efforts will be made to get more Afghans flying out of Kabul. He said there was a need for “direct engagement” with the Taliban. It’s again not clear how Britain hopes to engage with the Taliban without recognising them in order to get them to do what it wants.

China

Of that, there is little sign. Signs are emerging on the other hand, plentifully, that any G7 attempt to pressure the Taliban will drive it further into the waiting arms of the Chinese, with Pakistan as the local broker.

The first signs of that emerged firmly on Thursday. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica that the Taliban will now rely primarily on China for the financing of its government and its ventures.

“China is our most important partner and represents a fundamental and extraordinary opportunity for us, because it is ready to invest and rebuild our country,” he was quoted as saying. He said the Taliban is very supportive of the New Silk Road initiative of the Chinese.

There remains the matter of selling the Chinese to the local Afghan people. To that end, a little army of Pakistani journalists has been flown into Afghanistan to build a narrative that is friendly to the Chinese, and no doubt Pakistan.